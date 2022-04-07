Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine, NATO chief warns war could last years

Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev speaks throughout a gathering on the Russian National Defense Management Center in Moscow, Russia, on July 20, 2018. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Australia unveiled new sanctions on 67 Russian officers on Thursday, bringing the full variety of sanctioned “individuals and entities” since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “close to 600,” based on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The newest sanctions goal distinguished Russian businessmen, in addition to senior navy and authorities officers, together with Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, and senior Russian politician Alexander Babakov.

Among these within the newest listings is Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, named accountable for assaults on “innocent civilians,” together with the “bombing of the theater” in Mariupol.

“This latest round of sanctions follows the emergence of evidence of war crimes committed by Russia in Bucha and other towns around Kyiv,” the assertion mentioned. “Australia condemns these atrocities in the strongest possible terms.”

“The horror is almost unspeakable, and we see it every day. But I do think Australians can be proud of the effort that our country is making to support Ukraine,” Foreign Minister Marise Payne informed native radio station 2GB.

Some background: A refrain of world leaders have referred to as for elevated sanctions and warfare crimes investigations on Russia, following the alleged atrocities within the city of Bucha, northwest of the capital Kyiv.

Shortly after the withdrawal of Russian troops from Bucha, civilian bodies were found strewn throughout a road and a mass grave was found, with the mayor of the city saying that there might be as much as 300 victims buried on website.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden declared “major war crimes” have been being found in Ukraine because the White House introduced new sanctions on Russia’s largest monetary establishments and plenty of people tied to the Kremlin — together with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two grownup daughters.