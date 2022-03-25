Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine, NATO, G7, European Council leaders meet

Ukraine has up to date its intensive wishlist of further navy help from the US authorities up to now a number of days to incorporate a whole bunch extra anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles than beforehand requested, based on a doc offered to CNN that particulars the gadgets wanted.

The Ukrainians have submitted comparable lists in current weeks however a current request offered to US lawmakers seems to mirror a rising want for American-made Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and Javelin anti-tank missiles — with Ukraine saying it urgently wants 500 of every, each day.

In each circumstances, Ukraine is asking for a whole bunch extra missiles than had been included in an identical checklist just lately offered to US lawmakers, based on a supply with information of each requests.

The new checklist comes because the Ukrainians have claimed they face potential weapons shortages amid an ongoing Russian assault — prompting some pushback from US and NATO officers who stress that extra navy help is already going into the nation.

By March 7, lower than two weeks into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the US and different NATO members had despatched about 17,000 anti-tank missiles and a couple of,000 anti-aircraft missiles into Ukraine.

Since then, NATO international locations, together with the US, have stored the pipeline of weapons and tools flowing, at the same time as Russia has threatened to focus on the shipments.