Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine, some forces withdrawn from Chernobyl nuclear power site

Some European nations are closely depending on Russia for his or her fuel provide.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said earlier this month that EU leaders had agreed to spend the following two months drafting proposals for eliminating the bloc’s dependency on Russian energy imports by 2027.

Here’s a take a look at actions some EU nations are taking:

Germany: Russia’s greatest vitality buyer in Europe had already taken measures to handle the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. But now it’s responding to extra issues about potential fuel scarcity together with different nations.

Germany has issued an “early warning” of potential pure fuel shortages after Russia mentioned it needed to be paid in rubles and threatened to chop off provides if that did not occur.

“A payment with rubles is not acceptable,” German financial system minister Robert Habeck mentioned on Monday.

Speaking at a information convention in Berlin on Wednesday, he mentioned the warning stage was of a preventive nature and would see elevated monitoring of fuel provides. He additionally known as upon corporations and customers to make use of fuel sparingly. German fuel storage is at the moment crammed to 25% capability, based on Habeck.

“There are currently no supply shortages,” he mentioned. “Nevertheless, we must take further precautionary measures to be prepared for any escalation by Russia.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke on the telephone along with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a while Wednesday, by which he burdened Berlin is dedicated to a G7 settlement that vitality provides from Russia can be paid for under in euros or US {dollars}, based on a German readout of the decision.

Putin instructed Scholz the legislation that funds for Russian vitality provides must be made in rubles doesn’t apply to European companions, and funds would proceed to be made in euros and transferred to Gazprom Bank, which isn’t affected by sanctions, after which transformed into rubles, based on the readout.

“Chancellor Scholz did not agree to this procedure in the conversation, but asked for written information to better understand the procedure,” the readout mentioned.

Netherlands: The Dutch authorities requested the general public to make use of much less fuel because it hopes to scale back its dependency on Russian imports, based on a spokesperson for the financial system ministry. However, the Netherlands wouldn’t be triggering a fuel disaster plan, a spokesperson instructed CNN. Instead, the federal government hopes to scale back Dutch fuel utilization by way of a marketing campaign addressing its residents.

Austria: Vienna issued an “early warning” of potential pure fuel shortages within the nation, which additionally follows Russia’s menace to chop off provides if it was not paid in rubles. The early-stage warning sees Austria take “the next step in the preparation for an emergency,” Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler wrote on Twitter.