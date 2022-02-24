Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying attends a information convention in Beijing, China, on February 24. (Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters)

China has refused to sentence Russia’s assault on Ukraine Thursday, as an alternative repeating requires events to “exercise restraint” and accusing the United States of “fueling fire” within the tensions.

In a Ministry of Foreign Affairs briefing that went on for greater than 90 minutes, spokesperson and Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying dodged greater than 11 questions relating to Russia’s actions in Ukraine. They included repeated inquiries on whether or not Beijing would take into account Russia’s acts an invasion and whether or not they violated Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Hua added that China would start importing Russian wheat, a transfer that would ease the affect of Western sanctions on Russia.

“The Ukraine issue has a very complicated historical background. It has evolved to the present situation due to the joint action of various factors … security should be a matter of joint cooperation and sustainable security, and the legitimate security concerns of all parties should be respected and addressed,” Hua stated sticking carefully to feedback made yesterday.

China is “closely following the latest situation” and calls on events to “exercise restraint to avoid the situation getting out of control,” Hua stated repeatedly.

After questions from a number of media on whether or not China thought-about Russia’s strikes an invasion, Hua requested reporters, “Why are you obsessive about this query?

“You can ask the US aspect. They preserve fueling fires … You can ask them if they’ve any plans to place out the fireplace.”

On Thursday, China’s customs administration also said they would begin allowing wheat imports as of February 24 from Russia. The two countries had announced an agreement earlier this month for China to import Russian wheat during Putin’s visit to Beijing to meet with President Xi and attend the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The China-Russia friendship: Beijing is navigating a complex position as it attempts to balance deepening ties with Moscow with its practiced foreign policy of staunchly defending state sovereignty.

Though not navy allies, China and Russia have been presenting an increasingly united front within the face of what they view as Western interference into their respective affairs and areas.