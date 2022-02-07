Live updates: Russia-Ukraine crisis looms as Biden and Scholz meet

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) walks down the gangway of the Air Force Airbus A340 after touchdown at a Washington airport on February 7 in Washington, DC. (Kay Nietfeld/image alliance/Getty Images)

As the standoff between Russia and the West enters a probably decisive section, President Biden meets at the moment on the White House with Germany’s new chancellor, whose willingness to confront Moscow alongside the United States has been referred to as into query.

Olaf Scholz took workplace in December, succeeding a towering determine in international politics — Angela Merkel — whose absence through the present disaster is being felt on each side of the Atlantic.

Scholz arrives in Washington as Russian President Vladimir Putin has assembled 70% of the military personnel and weapons on Ukraine’s borders he would wish for a full-scale invasion of the nation, primarily based on US intelligence estimates — although nobody appears to know what his true intentions is perhaps.

Amid the uncertainty, Biden is raring to show western unity in opposition to Putin’s aggression. Ahead of the President’s assembly with Scholz, US officers mentioned the 2 leaders would spend most of their time collectively discussing the Ukraine matter, together with a “robust sanctions package” being ready to punish Moscow ought to an invasion go forward.

The dire information on the bottom have lent Monday’s assembly within the Oval Office the air of disaster talks, although Biden additionally hopes to make use of the session to get to know Scholz personally, given they’re doubtless to spend so much extra time collectively within the years to come back.

They have met as soon as earlier than, when Merkel brought Scholz alongside to October’s Group of 20 summit, however by no means as equals. Biden has sought to restore ties to Germany after former President Trump publicly accused the country of shirking its worldwide obligations.

Looming over the assembly, nonetheless, is the query of Scholz’s resolve to confront Putin. Among the United States’ main European allies, Germany has appeared essentially the most reluctant to decide to deadly support, sending 1000’s of helmets as an alternative of weapons and refusing to permit one other NATO ally, Estonia, to ship German-made howitzers to Ukraine.

Germany has not joined the United States, France, Spain and different allies in bolstering troops alongside NATO’s jap flank. And Scholz hasn’t spelled out in any particulars what sanctions he is perhaps keen to impose on a rustic that’s nonetheless a serious buying and selling companion for Germany.

