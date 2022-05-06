Live Updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

When Ukraine efficiently focused Russia’s prized warship last month with anti-ship cruise missiles, they had some help from the United States.

Ukrainian forces, having noticed a Russian warship within the Black Sea, referred to as their American contacts for affirmation that it was the truth is the Moskva, sources acquainted with the occasions instructed CNN. The US responded that it was, and supplied intelligence about its location.

It isn’t clear whether or not the US knew Ukraine would transfer to strike the ship, nevertheless, and the US was not concerned in that call, the sources mentioned.

The ship sank after it was struck by two Ukrainian cruise missiles on April 14, dealing an enormous blow to the Russian army.

The episode, first reported by NBC News, displays the Biden administration’s more and more forward-leaning posture in terms of sharing intelligence with Ukraine, a part of a broader policy shift towards serving to Ukraine defeat Russia decisively on the battlefield and considerably weaken its army.

But it additionally raises questions on what each the US and Russia’s crimson traces are in terms of US army help to Ukraine.

The US has for months been offering Ukrainian forces with intelligence about Russian troop actions inside Ukraine, together with intercepted communications about Russian army planning. It additionally offers Ukraine with maritime consciousness data to permit them to higher perceive the menace posed by Russian ships within the Black Sea, a lot of that are firing missiles onto Ukrainian territory.

There are additionally clear limits, nevertheless, to what the US will share, a number of sources instructed CNN.

For instance, the US has to this point declined to supply data to Ukraine about potential targets inside Russia itself. And whereas the intelligence the US shares about Russian troop actions inside Ukraine can embrace particulars like automobiles and sorts of personnel at a selected location, the US has not supplied Ukraine with intelligence about particular Russian army leaders’ whereabouts, officers have mentioned.

“We do not provide intelligence on the location of senior military leaders on the battlefield or participate in the targeting decisions of the Ukrainian military,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby instructed reporters on Thursday. Kirby added that “Ukraine combines information that we and other partners provide with the intelligence that they themselves are gathering on the battlefield, and then they make their own decisions, and they take their own actions.”