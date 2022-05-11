Live updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

Ukraine’s fierce resistance to the Russian invasion has resonated world wide.

At the middle of that combat are odd residents who left behind comfy lives to reply a name of responsibility — individuals reminiscent of a software program engineer, a logistics supervisor and even a poet.

The space south of Izium is a key level of resistance towards Russian makes an attempt to fully encircle the Donbas area.

Most civilians have left, and the artillery battles are near-constant. These are a number of the individuals making an attempt to make sure it doesn’t fall into Russian palms.

Anna Arhipova, 22

Anna Arhipova was a logistics supervisor in her hometown of Poltava, northeast Ukraine, earlier than the warfare started.

At the time, her overriding concern was not of the violence, however of “not being useful,” she says. So she signed up, and now drives a pickup truck to a number of the most harmful areas of the battle.

In a world of bearded, stocky younger males, her slight body cuts an unusual determine. But she says it’s the boys, not her, who’re troubled by her presence.

“Everybody tells me that I have to give birth, cook, clean, and do the housekeeping, not be here,” she says. “It irritates me very, very much. I answer that if I would like to give birth, I would not be here.”

Alex, 34

Alex, who needed to make use of solely his first identify out of privateness considerations, is a software program engineer from Kharkiv. Last yr, he constructed his personal countryside log cabin.

Now his home, which was on a strategically positioned hill, has been decreased to a gap 5 meters deep, and he spends lots of his nights sleeping in a tank named ‘Bunny,’ which was stolen from the Russian army within the opening weeks of the warfare.

“This is like my personal tank,” he explains. “I am like tank commander and tank owner,” he says with fun.

Vlad Sord, 27

Vlad Sord was nonetheless a young person when he signed as much as combat for Ukraine in 2014.

“A lot of strange things happen there,” explains Sord, as he chain smokes cigarillos. “Things that I could not explain, I collected them, compiled them, wrote them down.”

He’s now a printed writer and poet. He fights for his nation, and gathers materials to doc what’s taking place.

“I have a very good memory for the dialogues themselves and I use that. I write everything down.”