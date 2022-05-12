Live Updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

The Lenta.ru newsroom in Moscow. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Journalists Yegor Polyakov and Aleksandra Miroshnikova, working for Russian on-line newspaper Lenta.ru, advised CNN that the thought to publish dozens of articles important of Russian President Vladimir Putin took place as a result of they could not proceed working as regular with the battle in Ukraine raging on.

The articles had been printed to Lenta.ru, a pro-Kremlin information outlet in Russia, on May 9. It coincided with Russia’s Victory Day, a significant nationwide vacation within the nation that celebrates the give up of the Nazis in Berlin throughout World War II.

The two journalists printed various articles with headlines comparable to “Putin unleashed one of the bloodiest wars of the 21st century” and “Vladimir Putin lied about Russia’s plans in Ukraine.”

“The idea came to us almost at the same time,” the 2 advised CNN in an announcement. “We did not even have to discuss with each other the need for this decision. It was simply impossible to continue to work as usual when people are dying in a neighboring country.”

“Some people say, ‘We had no other choice but to keep working,'” the assertion stated. “We had no choice but to do what we did. It was the only right decision for us.”

Fearful of reprisals in opposition to their households in Russia, the 2 journalists wouldn’t go into particulars of how they printed the articles. But they stated they’ve been arduous at work for the final week, sleeping solely two to 5 hours a day.

“The articles that we have published are not just catchy headlines, they are well-thought-out materials, with all links, with visual inserts,” the 2 stated.

It’s unclear whether or not the 2 journalists have been fired from Lenta.ru, however they are saying that they not have entry to the location’s publishing instruments.

“Perhaps this will have serious consequences for us,” they stated — however added that they hope others in Russia can be impressed to do the identical. For now, the 2 say they’re not in Russia.

“I don’t know what’s next,” Miroshnikova stated. “I am in another country, completely alone, I have some small savings to live on for a few months. But I have no idea what to do, where to go and how to live on. Hope I will figure it out.”

While each have obtained optimistic responses from some readers thanking them and providing them shelter, others — specifically colleagues and relations — had been much less supportive.

“For me personally, the situation is quite difficult, because many of my relatives did not approve of my decision at all,” Miroshnikova stated. “Someone considered it a betrayal, someone just stupidity, because of which I will be left without a job and any future.”