Live updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

When Russian troops invaded Ukraine and commenced closing in on its capital, Kyiv, Andrii Dereko begged his 22-year-old stepdaughter Karina Yershova to go away the suburb the place she lived.

But Yershova insisted she needed to stay in Bucha, telling him: “Don’t talk nonsense, everything will be fine — there will be no war,” he stated.

With her tattoos and lengthy brown hair, Yershova stood out in a crowd, her stepfather stated, including that regardless of dwelling with rheumatoid arthritis, she had a fiercely unbiased spirit: “She herself decided how to live.”

Yershova labored at a sushi restaurant in Bucha, and hoped to earn her college diploma sooner or later, Dereko stated: “She wanted to develop herself.”

As Russian troopers surrounded Bucha in early March, Yershova hid in an condominium with two different pals. On one of many final events Dereko and his spouse, Olena, heard from Yershova, she informed them she had left the condominium to get meals from a close-by grocery store.

“We did not think that Russians would reach such a point that they would shoot civilians,” he stated. “We all hoped that at least they would not touch women and children — but the opposite happened.”

When weeks glided by with no phrase from Yershova, the household turned determined for information. Her mom left a message on Facebook begging anybody who knew what had occurred to her to get in contact.

She was informed by pals that photos of a useless girl with comparable tattoos to Yershova’s — which included a rose on her forearm — had been posted on a Telegram group arrange by a detective in Bucha who was making an attempt to determine lots of of our bodies discovered within the city after Russian troops withdrew from the realm two weeks in the past.

Dereko says the photographs, seen by CNN, present his stepdaughter’s mutilated physique. Police informed the household she had been killed by Russian troopers.

It appeared like she was tortured or put up a combat, he stated. “They mutilated her. They shot her in the leg, and then gave her a tourniquet to stop her bleeding. And then they shot her in the temple.”

Dereko additionally believes Yershova was sexually abused by Russian troops. “The [police] investigator hinted” that she had been raped, he stated.

CNN has not been in a position to independently confirm this declare. Officers who oversaw the case declined to remark to CNN because of the ongoing investigation. CNN has reached out to Kyiv prosecutors for remark.

The Dereko household’s agonizing anticipate solutions displays the rising anxiousness amid experiences of wartime rape within the nation.

Ukrainian officers say Russian forces have been sexually abusing ladies, kids and males because the invasion started, utilizing rape and other sexual offenses as weapons of struggle.

Human rights teams and Ukrainian psychologists who CNN spoke to say they’ve been working across the clock to take care of a rising variety of sexual abuse circumstances allegedly involving Russian troopers.

