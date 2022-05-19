Live updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

Retired Russian colonel Mikhail Khodarenok speaks on Russian state TV on Wednesday. (Rossiya One)

Retired Russian colonel Mikhail Khodarenok stated any discuss Ukraine having the ability to counterattack is a “big exaggeration,” only a day after he criticized Russia’s navy operations in Ukraine saying the scenario for Russia might “get worse.”

Speaking to a Russian state TV channel on Wednesday, Khodarenok stated, “When people talk about Ukraine acquiring the ability to counterattack, well it’s a big exaggeration. And as concerns the actions of our supreme command, there is every reason to believe that the implementation of these plans will in the very near future give Ukraine an unpleasant surprise.”

He additionally stated it could be unimaginable for the Ukrainian armed forces to realize aerial supremacy within the subsequent few months, and by way of gaining naval supremacy, he stated, “while our Black Sea Fleet is in the Black Sea, Ukraine’s Black Sea Fleet having supremacy is out of the question.”

On Tuesday nevertheless, Khodarenok stated info being unfold a few “moral or psychological breakdown” of Ukrainian armed forces just isn’t even “close to reality.” He additionally stated Ukraine might arm 1 million folks, and that Russia wants to think about that in its operational and strategic calculations.

“The situation for us, will frankly get worse,” he stated on Tuesday. He additionally criticized Russia’s geopolitical isolation from the world, and previous to the invasion he warned that it could be harder than many anticipated to wage conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier reporting from CNN’s Tim Lister, Anastasia Graham Yooll and Taras Zadorozhnyy.