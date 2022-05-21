Live updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

Russia on Friday claimed its troops have “completely liberated” the Azovstal metal plant in Mariupol — the ultimate holdout of Ukrainian resistance within the in any other case Russian-occupied southern metropolis.

CNN can’t independently confirm that every one Ukrainian troops have left the metal plant.

Ukraine is but to substantiate Russia’s claims, which, if true, would mark a symbolic army victory for Moscow.

Here’s what that you must know:

The siege of Mariupol: The strategically necessary port metropolis was one of many first to return below Russian assault after Moscow’s invasion started on Feb. 24. By early March, it had been surrounded by Russian forces, leaving residents going through dire shortages of meals and water — and fixed bombardment that hit a maternity hospital and a theater the place civilians had been sheltering.

The plant: By mid-April, many of the final Ukrainian defenders had been preventing to carry Russian forces again from the Azovstal metal plant — which had additionally develop into a shelter for as many as 1,000 civilians, together with some severely injured who had been stranded with out medical care.

In late April, Russia claimed it had achieved the “liberation” of Mariupol — which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied, saying troopers had been nonetheless resisting within the metropolis.

Evacuation makes an attempt: Evacuations of civilians from Azovstal started on May 1. On May 16, Ukraine’s army stated its forces had accomplished their “combat mission” on the metal plant, with tons of of troopers evacuated from the power.

Hundreds of Ukrainian troopers evacuated from the plant had been taken to a pre-trial detention middle, whereas the severely injured had been receiving medical therapy, in response to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Ukraine stated it expects to hold out an trade of Russian prisoners of conflict for the severely injured troopers.

The state of affairs on the bottom: If true, Russia’s declare on Friday would counsel your complete metropolis of Mariupol has fallen to Russian management after almost three months of brutal preventing.

A spokesperson from the Russian Defense Ministry claimed the “final group of 531 militants surrendered” in the plant. Earlier, the Ukrainian commander of the Azov regiment had issued an order for soldiers to preserve their “life and well being … and cease defending the town.”

Videos posted online appear to show the remaining Azov fighters walking out of the steel plant. CNN cannot independently verify the number of fighters left in the plant.

Russian gains: If confirmed, the fall of the Azovstal steel plant means Russian forces are in full control of Mariupol, paving the way for them to establish a land corridor between Russia and the annexed territory of Crimea.

The symbolic victory would additionally safe a key port on the Sea of Azov for Russia and launch Russian troops to struggle on the entrance strains of the conflict within the Donbas area.