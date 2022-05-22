Live updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

Residents take out their belongings from their home ruined by the Russian shelling in Irpin, Ukraine, on Saturday, May 21. (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

More than 1,000 training establishments in Ukraine have been destroyed by Russian forces for the reason that struggle started, in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with that determine together with main colleges, kindergartens and universities.

Russia bans Biden: Russia has banned greater than 900 Americans from coming into the nation, together with President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Russia printed its up to date “stop list” on Saturday, banning a complete of 963 American officers and figures from coming into the nation.

The up to date listing included nearly all of US senators and members of the House of Representatives, former and present authorities officers, journalists, army personnel, advocates, residents, CEOs — and even a couple of deceased people.

Longtime Arizona. Sen. John McCain and Defense Intelligence Agency Deputy Director Melissa Drisko, who each died in 2018, had been included on the listing, in addition to Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of State beneath President Donald Trump.

Bridge destroyed: Russian forces have destroyed the Pavlograd bridge between Severodonetsk and Lysychansk in Ukraine’s Luhansk area, in response to Serhiy Hayday, the pinnacle of the regional army administration. In a submit on his Telegram web page on Saturday, Hayday mentioned this can “greatly complicate the evacuation and delivery of humanitarian aid,” however proper now, “there is a connection between the cities.” Hayday additionally reported 57 individuals had been evacuated on Saturday from the Luhansk area.

Carnage in Lozova: A Russian missile strike on Lozova within the Kharkiv area on Friday broken more than a thousand residences and 11 instructional establishments, in response to Mayor Serhiy Zelensky.

“The figures are shocking: 11 educational institutions, including five schools. There are questions about the amount of damage suffered by a hospital and a clinic. Our Palace of Culture was completely destroyed too,” the mayor mentioned Saturday in a video assertion on Telegram.

Donbas offensive: the Russian military has been escalating assaults on Slovyansk and Severodonetsk over the previous few days and the state of affairs in Donbas is now “extremely difficult,’ the Ukrainian President said in his nightly address Saturday.