Live updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks throughout his nightly handle, on Sunday. (Youtube/Office of President of Ukraine)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky introduced a “historic” joint customs management with Poland on Sunday, stressing “unity of Ukrainians and Poles is a constant that no one will break.”

“A solution has been reached that is revolutionizing the order on our border,” Zelensky mentioned throughout his nightly video handle. “We are introducing joint customs control with Poland. This will significantly speed up border procedures. It will remove most of the corruption risks. But it is also the beginning of our integration into the common customs space of the European Union. That is a truly historic process.”

Zelensky’s feedback got here on the heels of Polish President Andrzej Duda’s visit to Kyiv earlier in the day. Duda additionally emphasised the unity between the 2 nations as he turned the primary international chief because the Russian invasion to deal with Ukraine’s parliament, the Rada.

Zelensky described Ukrainian-Polish relations as “finally on a completely clean, sincere basis, without any quarrels and old conflict heritage. This is an achievement — the historic achievement of our people. And I want the brotherhood between Ukrainians and Poles to be preserved forever. As I talked about it today in front of the deputies, our unity of Ukrainians and Poles is a constant that no one will break.”

Zelensky additionally mentioned he signed a decree introducing a brand new award “to thank those cities of partner countries that have helped the most. And Rzeszow became the first such city. The savior city. It is fair to say.”

The Ukrainian chief additionally introduced the preparation of a invoice that may mirror the regulation handed in Poland about Ukrainian residents who sought refuge in Poland and who “have been legally given the same opportunities as Poles.”

Nearly 3.5 million Ukrainian refugees have entered Poland because the Russian invasion in February, making it by far the one largest host nation for individuals fleeing the nation, in response to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

“It will be the right gesture to pass such a law in Ukraine,” Zelensky mentioned. “Let it be so that the citizens of Poland will never have to use such a law. But let us show our gratitude and our respect.”

The Ukrainian chief additionally mentioned he spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and “discussed ways to increase the volume of our exports, especially agricultural products. As well as the volume of fuel imports to Ukraine.”