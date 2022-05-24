Live Updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

The United Nation flag waves within the wind on the highest of an UN constructing in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, June 14, 2021. A veteran Russian diplomat to the UN Office at Geneva says he handed in his resignation earlier than sending out a scathing letter to overseas colleagues inveighing in opposition to the “aggressive war unleashed” by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. Boris Bondarev, 41, confirmed his resignation in a letter delivered Monday morning on the Russian diplomatic mission after a diplomatic official handed on his English-language assertion to The Associated Press. (Markus Schreiber/AP)

A 20-year veteran of Russia’s diplomatic service introduced his resignation Monday in protest of his nation’s conflict on Ukraine, a number of media shops reported.

In a uncommon public protest by a Russian official, Boris Bondarev, a diplomat posted to Russia’s mission to the United Nations in Geneva, posted a press release on a LinkedIn account condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and criticizing the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for complicity in what he described as an an “aggressive war” — language that’s proscribed in Russia beneath wartime censorship legal guidelines.

“For twenty years of my diplomatic career I have seen different turns of our foreign policy, but never have I been so ashamed of my country as on February 24 of this year,” Bondarev wrote, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s resolution to invade Ukraine. “The aggressive war unleashed by Putin against Ukraine, and in fact against the entire Western world, is not only a crime against the Ukrainian people, but also, perhaps, the most serious crime against the people of Russia, with a bold letter Z crossing out all hopes and prospects for a prosperous free society in our country.”

The revered Russian enterprise newspaper Kommersant reached out to Bondarev, who confirmed the authenticity of the put up. The New York Times confirmed the receipt of a resignation despatched by electronic mail to diplomats in Geneva.

The Russian mission to the UN in Geneva declined to touch upon the matter to CNN, and Bondarev didn’t reply to messages despatched to the LinkedIn account.

The put up on LinkedIn lambasted Russia’s management for corruption, saying, “Those who conceived this war want only one thing – to remain in power forever, live in pompous tasteless palaces, sail on yachts comparable in tonnage and cost to the entire Russian Navy, enjoying unlimited power and complete impunity. To achieve that they are willing to sacrifice as many lives as it takes. Thousands of Russians and Ukrainians have already died just for this.”

It additionally singled out the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for harsh criticism.

“I regret to admit that over all these twenty years the level of lies and unprofessionalism in the work of the Foreign Ministry has been increasing all the time. However, in most recent years, this has become simply catastrophic. Instead of unbiased information, impartial analysis and sober forecasting, there are propaganda clichés in the spirit of Soviet newspapers of the 1930s,” the put up learn.

“Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not about diplomacy. It is all about warmongering, lies and hatred. It serves interests of few, the very few people thus contributing to further isolation and degradation of my country. Russia no longer has allies, and there is no one to blame but its reckless and ill-conceived policy,” the put up continued.

The LinkedIn profile describes Bondarev as a veteran of Russian diplomatic service, with experience in arms management and nonproliferation. The image on the profile now has the hashtag #opentowork.

The US State Department mentioned Monday that Bondarev’s resignation reveals that “despite the Kremlin’s propaganda, there are Russians who profoundly disagree with what President Putin is doing in Ukraine and share our concern about the danger he is creating for the entire global community.”

A State Department spokesperson mentioned it was encouraging that “many are willing to stand up to” Putin and famous that “it takes immense bravery to stand up to an oppressor, and it requires courage to speak truth to power, especially given the Russian government’s long and terrible track record of attempting to silence legitimate and peaceful protests and dissent.”

“Plummeting morale is clearly not limited to Russia’s military forces fighting in Ukraine,” they mentioned.

“Boris Bondarev’s statement underscores that people around the world, including in Russia and even within the Russian government, are recognizing the brutality of the Kremlin’s assault on the Ukrainian people,” the spokesperson mentioned. “They are doing so despite the Kremlin’s best efforts to manufacture and perpetuate disinformation.”