Live updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

(CNN)

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal known as the state of affairs in Mariupol the “biggest humanitarian catastrophe” since Russia’s invasion — and maybe the worst disaster of the century, because the southeastern port metropolis faces fixed bombardment from Russian forces.

Speaking at a press convention in Washington on Friday, Shmyhal mentioned hundreds of individuals had died in Mariupol, including: “We will see the terrible atrocities when it will be liberated from Russians.”

He mentioned Russian troops are “absolutely destroying everything,” together with shelters the place civilians are staying.

An estimated 100,000 individuals stay trapped in Mariupol because it was surrounded by Russian forces on March 1, in accordance with Ukrainian officers. Ukrainian officers declare that greater than 20,000 individuals within the metropolis have died throughout the assault.

CNN can not independently establish these figures, as a agency loss of life toll following weeks of heavy bombardment will not be out there.

The final holdout of resistance: On Friday, Shmyhal mentioned civilians together with ladies and kids are hiding on the Azovstal metal plant, the ultimate bastion of Ukrainian defenders inside the town. He mentioned the Russian military remains to be surrounding the realm, and Ukraine is talking with companions to barter an evacuation hall.

He additionally known as on ambassadors from all international locations, together with the United States, to return to their embassies in Kyiv.