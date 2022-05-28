Live updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks throughout a briefing on the Pentagon on Friday, May 27. (Pool/CNN)

The US Defense Department stated it’s “mindful and aware” of Ukraine’s request for multiple-launch rocket programs, however that “decisions … haven’t been made yet.”

“Our goal from the very beginning has been to try to help them in the fight that they’re in today,” stated outgoing Pentagon press secretary John Kirby at a briefing with reporters.

“I won’t go so far as to say it’s too late to provide the Ukrainians with any system or capability that they might need because they are very active in the fight and they have pushed back the Russians up near Kharkiv,” Kirby stated.

However, Kirby stated the Defense Department is “mindful of the clock” in terms of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We are ever mindful as we have been since the beginning, mindful of the clock here, mindful of this sense of urgency, mindful that time is not our friend,” stated Kirby, “which is why we have been continuing to move equipment literally every day for the last 90 plus days of this war.”

CNN reported Thursday that the Biden administration is making ready to ship MLRS programs as half of a bigger bundle of army and safety help to Ukraine, which could possibly be introduced as quickly as subsequent week. The MLRS and its lighter-weight model, the HIMARS, can launch so far as 300 kilometers (186 miles), relying on the kind of munition.