Live updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

Damage on the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, Ukraine on Friday, May 27. (Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Two wives and a girlfriend of Ukrainian troops captured by Russian forces or unaccounted for after defending the Azovstal manufacturing facility in a prolonged siege informed CNN that they had little or no details about the whereabouts of their family members.

“I have not been in touch with my husband or got any information about him lately,” stated Anna Ivleva, the spouse of Anton, a marine who was critically wounded in Azovstal. “The last time we spoke was on April 13. And then his brothers-in-arms would send me texts that he was still alive.”

Ivleva stated Ukrainian authorities officers had been in contact however added that there was “no information” on the place Azovstal fighters had been being stored and below what situations. ​She is holding out hope her husband is alive, even when in captivity. ​

“We all — families, wives and mothers of the marines, are sticking to each other, we are always in touch with each other 24/7,” she stated. “We always exchange any available news, we are like a family.”

The besieged Ukrainian port metropolis of Mariupol fell below full Russian management earlier this month with the give up of Azovstal, the ​metropolis’s final bastion of Ukrainian protection. It is unclear what number of Ukrainian troops are actually in Russian custody, however the Russian army has claimed that over 2,000 Ukrainian servicemembers surrendered there. Russian state propaganda has demonized Azovstal defenders as “Nazis,” elevating critical issues about how they might be handled in captivity.

A lady named Yana helped arrange occasions in Kyiv in help of Azovstal fighters. Her boyfriend is a marine who was in Azovstal. ​She spoke on the situation of anonymity, citing safety issues.

“I have not heard from him or anything about him,” she stated. “Last time we were in touch was on May 11.”

She stated the Ukrainian authorities had not supplied any data on the place her boyfriend may be. ​

“My boyfriend’s mother was contacted by the ICRC [the International Committee of the Red Cross], I can’t remember when exactly,” she stated. “They only told her he was alive, that’s it.” ​

The ICRC has been concerned in registering combatants leaving the Azovstal plant since May 17 ​– partly to assist prisoners of conflict keep up a correspondence with their households. The group has been working in Ukraine since 2014, when the conflict in Ukraine’s Donbas area started.

Another spouse of an Azovstal defender, Tetiana, stated her husband managed to name her from an unknown quantity ​after the give up and stated a few of his comrades had been being held in a city in separatist-held Donetsk oblast. ​CNN agreed to not report her surname for a similar causes.

“His voice was calm and confident,” she stated. “He said that the conditions they were being kept in were OK. He said it might be possible in ​the future that they would be allowed to receive some packages.”

Tetiana stated she spoke along with her husband for about 10 minutes, and that her husband stated that he would attempt to name once more.

“That’s it, no more calls or news,” she stated.