Live updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

The Ukrainian navy has reported advances throughout its counteroffensive within the south and persevering with efforts to carry off Russian advances in the eastern Donbas region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported Monday extra Russian efforts to degrade Ukrainian defenses in Luhansk and Donetsk, saying that artillery, airstrikes and missiles had been utilized in a number of locations — together with Lysychansk and Soledar.

Russian strain on Severodonetsk, a metropolis the place two-thirds of properties have been reported as destroyed, continues — with the General Staff saying that hostilities persist in and across the metropolis.

As the Russians assault Ukrainian strains in Donbas from the south, east and north, there are conflicting claims about their progress.

The General Staff stated that preventing continues across the village of Komyshuvakha, to the southwest of Severodonetsk. Social media video geolocated by CNN seems to point out a Chechen unit within the village, with drone footage suggesting Ukrainian troopers retreating from the realm. A Chechen commander says: “This locality is now under our control, and we will begin storming all fronts. We have seized, completely, you could say, Komyshuvakha.”

Ukraine has claimed some success in its offensive within the south, which started throughout the weekend. The General Staff stated, “the enemy suffered losses and withdrew from the village of Mykolaivka, Kherson region, which led to panic among servicemen of other units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation.”

If Russian forces have withdrawn from Mykolaivka, it might characterize a acquire of a number of kilometers for Ukrainian items.

The General Staff reported continued additional cross-border shelling of settlements within the northern areas of Chernihiv and Sumy, in addition to shelling of territory north of the town of Kharkiv which has not too long ago been retaken by Ukrainian forces.