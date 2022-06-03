Live updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

Around 800 persons are hiding in a number of bomb shelters beneath the Azot chemical manufacturing facility in Severodonetsk, which has been focused by Russian missile assaults, mentioned Serhiy Hayday, the head of Luhansk area navy administration.

Hayday advised CNN Thursday that native residents have sought shelter within the Soviet-era bomb shelters underneath the manufacturing facility.

“There are locals there, who were asked to leave the city,” Hayday mentioned. “But they refused. There are also children there, but not many of them.”

In a separate replace on Thursday, regional Ukrainian officers mentioned the Russians have once more fired on Azot manufacturing facility and “hit one of the administrative buildings and a warehouse where methanol was stored,” though it’s unclear how a lot methanol remained there.

The Ukrainians nonetheless keep management of the Severodonetsk industrial zone, the assertion mentioned, one of many remaining components of the town Russia has not taken.

“Most” of Severodonetsk, one of many final cities to carry out in Luhansk, has been taken by Russia, Hayday said earlier.

Hayday mentioned a Russian airstrike hit a tank of nitric acid on the Azot manufacturing facility on Tuesday. Images that day confirmed a thick orange-colored cloud of smoke rising from the realm. But Hayday mentioned the folks sheltering underneath the manufacturing facility weren’t at risk.

“Thank God nothing threatened the people,” Hayday advised CNN on Thursday. “As (the cloud) went up and moved at once, there’s no deadly danger.”

Hayday mentioned the manufacturing facility is privately-owned, and the homeowners say there are solely small quantities of chemical compounds left on the plant.

Hayday added the manufacturing facility isn’t important from a navy viewpoint, subsequently “Azot is definitely not Azovstal” — referring to the metal plant in Mariupol which Russia took after a weeks-long siege.