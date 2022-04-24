Live updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

Firefighters work to extinguish a hearth on a warehouse amid Russian bombardments in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, April 23. (Felipe Dana/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned that he shall be meeting with top US officials on Sunday in Kyiv, as heavy combating continues within the east and south of the nation over Ukraine’s Easter weekend.

The White House has but to verify the go to, which Zelensky mentioned would come with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

As a brand new day breaks within the capital, right here’s what you could know.

Expected go to: Zelensky mentioned he was “expecting specific things and specific weapons” from world leaders who go to the nation, after saying that he would meet with Blinken and Austin in Kyiv on Sunday. The potential go to could be the primary from high US officers for the reason that warfare broke out. The White House declined to touch upon the potential journey.

Odesa toll: At least eight persons are useless, together with a three-month-old child, following Russian missile strikes on the southwestern port metropolis of Odesa, Zelensky mentioned Saturday, condemning the attack which occurred a day forward of when many Ukrainians rejoice the Easter vacation.

Humanitarian disaster: An evacuation hall from the besieged southern metropolis of Mariupol was “thwarted” by Russian forces on Saturday, based on a Ukrainian official. Ukrainian officers have mentioned greater than 100,000 folks nonetheless stay within the bombarded metropolis, which the Russian authorities claims to regulate. Ukrainian fighters proceed to carry out within the metropolis’s large Azovstal steelworks, the place civilians have sheltered for weeks and provides are working low.

Moscow’s plan: Russia revealed the objective of its invasion is to take “full control” of southern Ukraine in addition to the eastern Donbas region and to determine a land hall connecting Russia to Crimea, the peninsula it annexed in 2014. A British Ministry of Defense briefing on Saturday mentioned Russian forces had made no main good points previously 24 hours, within the face of Ukrainian counterattacks.

Forced deportations: Ukraine officers claimed on Saturday Russia was forcibly deporting some Mariupol residents to Primorsky Krai in Russia’s Far East area, some 8,000 kilometers (4,970 miles) from Ukraine. In early April, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereschuk estimated some 45,000 Ukrainian residents had been forcibly deported to Russia for the reason that warfare started.

Forced conscription: Ukrainian intelligence has additionally accused Russia of planning to conscript Ukrainian civilians from the occupied areas of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, based on a Saturday UK navy intelligence replace. This could be in violation of worldwide legislation, the UK Ministry of Defense assertion mentioned.