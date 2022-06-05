Live updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

The Russian military is “throwing all its reserves into” capturing town of Severodonetsk within the jap Luhansk area, in response to Serhiy Hayday, the top of the regional navy administration.

“They had previously managed to capture most of the city, but now our military has pushed them back,” Hayday advised Ukrainian tv, claiming the Russians are “suffering huge losses.”

Hayday additionally mentioned Chechen forces who seem to have thought the battle was received had entered town.

He mentioned the Russians had been making an attempt to demolish bridges “so that we cannot provide reinforcements to our guys who are in Severodonetsk, who are defending the Luhansk region. … They are really afraid that the success of our defenders will develop, and this can be done if ammunition, weapons and reinforcements are provided in time. This is the first thing they are afraid of.”

Earlier Saturday, Hayday mentioned Ukraine now controls about half of Severodonetsk. He was responding to a query in regards to the newest UK intelligence evaluation, which had predicted Russia would management all the Luhansk area inside two weeks.

The humanitarian scenario is troublesome within the space, he added.

“At present, we can neither evacuate people nor bring humanitarian aid, for example, to Severodonetsk. The only places where we can deliver humanitarian cargo — food, medicine — are Lysychansk and the Hirske community,” that are to the south of Severodonetsk, he mentioned.

“Even in Lysychansk, we are shelled, but daily we continue to transport humanitarian goods by trucks. We may even evacuate people, but quietly, without publicity, because the Russian army is shooting at evacuation buses,” Hayday claimed.

Oleksandr Striuk, head of the Severodonetsk navy administration, mentioned late Saturday that avenue battles proceed within the metropolis, and “our military is doing everything to drive the enemy out of the city.”

Striuk mentioned that residential areas of town at the moment are “divided in half.”

“Street battles are being fought, which is accompanied by constant artillery shelling. The situation is quite tense, but there is hope and confidence in our armed forces that everything will work out. The city remains Ukrainian,” he said.

He said there had been about 13,000 people in the city before it was stormed by Russian troops, but some had been “forcibly eliminated to the occupied territory.”