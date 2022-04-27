Live updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

Despite Russia’s repeated denials they had been answerable for any carnage in Bucha, positioned outdoors Kyiv, Russian army autos and forces had been seen on a Bucha road close to civilian our bodies, new drone video obtained solely by CNN exhibits.

CNN has geolocated and confirmed the authenticity of the movies, which had been taken by a drone on March 12 and 13. CNN shouldn’t be naming the person who took the video over considerations for his or her security.

A Russian army automobile is seen sitting at an intersection within the video from March 13. CNN has recognized three objects within the video — simply down the road from the army automobile — are the identical our bodies that had been seen within the video from April 1 and satellite tv for pc photos taken by Maxar Technologies on March 18.

Additional drone video from March 13 exhibits one other Russian army automobile touring additional up the road, within the route of the our bodies.

In the March 12 video, quite a lot of Russian troopers are seen round a army automobile parked outdoors of a home, simply down the road from the our bodies. It’s unclear what they’re doing on the home.

CNN requested the Russian Ministry of Defense for remark however didn’t instantly obtain a response.

International outrage: Russian officers — President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov — have repeatedly claimed that the movies and satellite tv for pc photos that present our bodies in Bucha are faux.

This drone video is the primary piece of proof to emerge from Bucha that exhibits Russian autos and troops working on the road, the place the our bodies had been discovered by Ukrainian forces after they retook the city on April 1.

The photos that emerged from Bucha after Russian forces retreated have drawn monumental outrage from the worldwide neighborhood. It additionally prompted some leaders, together with US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, to name the atrocities that befell in Bucha struggle crimes.