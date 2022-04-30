Live updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

The chief of the Belarusian opposition referred to as on the United States to enact sanctions on the federal government of Belarus that mirror these imposed on Moscow.

In conferences with the US State Department and members of Congress this week, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya mentioned she mentioned each strengthening future sanctions and shutting loopholes on current ones.

She additionally mentioned she offered the US authorities with proof of Belarusian strongman chief Alexander Lukashenko’s involvement within the Russian struggle in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Tsikhanouskaya mentioned sanctions “must be the same on strength” as these imposed on Russia “but different in structure,” and will goal state banks and state enterprises.

The opposition chief mentioned she spoke with officers in Washington, DC, about methods of “making sanctions more effective, closing remaining loopholes, freezing Lukashenka’s assets and blocking the money given to him by the (International Monetary Fund).”

Tsikhanouskaya mentioned prompt using secondary sanctions to shut such loopholes.

“We see how Russia uses Belarus to circumvent their own sanctions,” she mentioned, citing the instance of metal.

She mentioned sanctions are hitting the Lukashenko regime, nevertheless, citing what she described as letters from the Minister of Foreign Affairs searching for rapprochement despatched in current weeks.

“I hope that Lukashenka will not manage to fool democratic countries again, as he did many times before,” she mentioned.

Tsikhanouskaya met with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman – a gathering that was attended partially by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken – in addition to Jim O’Brien, head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination on the US State Department.

Tsikhanouskaya instructed reporters she gave O’Brien “documents with the evidence of Lukashenka’s involvement in the war against Ukraine, as well as the list of companies and countries that helped to circumvent the sanctions.”

She mentioned that features “massive evidence of launching missiles from our territory, movement of Russian equipment in the territory of Belarus.”

“It’s inside information about some internal orders about deployment of different Russian military equipment in our territory,” she continued. “So people have been collecting this information for the full period of the war. They are well documented and we passed this evidence to the government.”

Tsikhanouskaya mentioned she doesn’t imagine that the Belarusian military participated in launching these missiles, and as a substitute Lukashenko gave the land to Russian President Vladimir Putin to make use of as he needed.

“It’s already World War. We are so afraid of World War the third but it’s already going on,” she mentioned. “It’s war between democracy and autocracy.”