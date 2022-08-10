Live updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

Smoke rises after explosions have been heard from the course of a Russian navy airbase close to Novofedorivka, Crimea on August 9. (Str/Reuters)

The variety of individuals injured by large explosions on the Novofedorivka air base in Crimea has risen to 13, in keeping with the Crimean Health Ministry.

One individual was killed by the explosions, which passed off Tuesday.

The detonations additionally precipitated injury in a close-by city, with home windows blown out. High-rise buildings misplaced energy, whereas retailers and a cultural middle have been broken, in keeping with Russian state information company TASS.

Russia invaded and subsequently annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

The explosions: On Tuesday, Russian state media RIA Novosti initially reported the blasts had been attributable to detonated aviation ammunition “on the territory of the airfield ‘Saki'” close to Novofedorivka.

Ukraine has not formally stated its forces have been accountable for the explosions. But an adviser to the Interior Minister, Anton Gerashchenko, stated Wednesday that satellite tv for pc photographs of the airfield hours earlier than the assault confirmed there have been greater than 30 plane and helicopters there.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian armed forces added 9 plane to the tally of Russian navy {hardware} they are saying has been destroyed.

Zelensky on Crimea: On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated the struggle “began with Crimea and must end with Crimea — its liberation.”