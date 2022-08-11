Live updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

A destroyed barrack at a jail in Olenivka is seen on July 29. (AP)

On the morning of July 29, simply hours after greater than 50 Ukrainian prisoners of battle had been killed at a detention center within the Donetsk area, a Russian reporter on the scene displayed remnants of a US-made HIMARS rocket.

It was the start of a full-court Russian media offensive, with a message as cynical because it was brutal. Ukraine, in accordance with Moscow’s model of occasions, had killed its personal troopers with a HIMARS strike as a result of it didn’t need them confessing to battle crimes, and to discourage others from surrendering.

A senior official of the self-declared Russian-backed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Eduard Basurin, claimed that “after the Ukrainian prisoners of war began to talk about the crimes they committed on the orders of the political authorities of Ukraine, a blow was struck here.”

Ukraine vehemently denied the claims, with President Volodymyr Zelensky calling the assault “a deliberate war crime by the Russians.”

Many of the prisoners within the Olenivka detention heart belonged to the nationalist Azov Regiment. They had been transferred there after surrendering on the Azovstal metal plant in Mariupol in May. Azov is viscerally loathed by the Russians, and the sensation is mutual.

But would Ukraine goal its personal troopers — many thought to be heroes for his or her resistance at Azovstal — at the same time as they slept?

A CNN investigation primarily based on evaluation of video and images from the scene, satellite tv for pc imagery from earlier than and after the assault and the work of forensic and weapons consultants concludes the Russian model of occasions may be very seemingly a fabrication. There is sort of no likelihood {that a} HIMARS rocket triggered the injury to the warehouse the place the prisoners had been being held.

Experts consulted by CNN low cost a HIMARS strike on Olenivka — however can’t say definitively what killed and wounded so many prisoners. A scarcity of entry makes definitive conclusions inconceivable. However, consultants say most indicators level to an intense hearth, and in accordance with a number of witnesses there was no sound of an incoming rocket.

