Live updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

Russia’s presence in components of southern Ukraine is changing into extra tenuous as Ukrainian long-range programs — lots of them provided by Western allies — goal their provide traces, Ukrainian officers mentioned.

Ivan Fedorov, mayor of occupied Melitopol within the Zaporizhzhia area, mentioned the destruction of a railway bridge southwest of the town on the weekend had additional difficult Russian resupply routes.

Fedorov, who shouldn’t be within the metropolis, mentioned on Ukrainian tv that “the enemy uses Melitopol as a logistics center for the transportation, trans-shipment of ammunition and heavy weapons. The enemy transports most of the ammunition by rail. On the night August 13- August 14, a railway bridge was blown up. The enemy still cannot restore it; the rubble is being dismantled.

“We see the migration of navy personnel from Kherson to Melitopol. Military personnel take their households out of Melitopol.”

The Russians had stepped up security in Melitopol, checking the local population, he added. “Mass filtering of native civilians continues in Melitopol, in folks’s properties, on the streets,” he said.

Fedorov said the Russian security service (FSB), Russian reserve guards and special Chechen units were present in the city.

Up to 6,000 people were waiting in line for evacuation, he said. “People look forward to 5 to seven days, spend the evening on the roadsides. It is quicker to go away by Crimea, folks use this route as effectively,” he said.

Kherson attacks: Meanwhile, Serhii Khlan, adviser to the head of Kherson Civil Military Administration, told Ukrainian television on Monday that persistent attacks by Ukrainian forces on bridges across the Dnipro River had caused serious difficulties for Russian forces.

“The impossibility of (the Russians) supplying ammunition permits us to say that if they can’t resolve the problem of crossing to the Dnipro proper financial institution within the subsequent two weeks, then they are going to haven’t any different alternative than to go away their positions,” he mentioned.

A considerable a part of the Russian occupying power is on the precise (northern) financial institution of the Dnipro, in Kherson metropolis and additional upstream. Khlan claimed the Russians had moved their command headquarters to the southern financial institution of the Dnipro.