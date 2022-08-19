Live updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy operator, Energoatom, is claiming that Russian forces on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant are “planning to stop the working power units in the near future and disconnect them from the communication lines supplying power to the Ukrainian power system.”

Energoatom’s assertion is the most recent in a barrage of accusations made by all sides about safety and navy motion at and across the plant, the biggest nuclear advanced in Europe. The lack of independent access to the plant makes it not possible to confirm what is going on there.

The Ukrainian operator mentioned that “currently, the Russian military is looking for suppliers of fuel for diesel generators, which must be turned on after the shutdown of power units and in the absence of an external power supply for nuclear fuel cooling systems.”

While pro-Russian officers are on file as saying their intention is to divert electrical energy produced at Zaporizhzhia to Russian-occupied elements of Ukraine, no timeline for such motion has been introduced.

Energoatom additionally mentioned that the Russians had advised the administration of the plant “to limit the admission of personnel to the plant today, August 19. Only operative personnel who ensure the operation of the power units are allowed on the site.”

An administrative employee on the plant advised CNN Friday that “we planned to be at work today but on Thursday evening the manager announced that we are sitting at home.” The employee has spoken with CNN on earlier events; their id shouldn’t be being disclosed for his or her safety.

Energoatom blamed Russian forces for a number of artillery strikes that occurred within the space late Thursday. It mentioned the strikes have been at quick vary.

CNN is unable to confirm what strikes occurred, nor who was accountable. Over the previous month, quite a few rockets and shells have landed on the territory of the plant, in accordance with satellite tv for pc imagery analyzed by CNN.