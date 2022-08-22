Live updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

A road lamp lights a resident exterior partially lit block of residences at nightfall in Berlin on Tuesday, August 16. (Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Six months since Russia invaded Ukraine, the West’s response to the disaster has remained robust and largely united — to the shock of many.

Despite years of fractured relations in the course of the period of former US president Donald Trump and the Covid-19 pandemic, the trans-Atlantic alliance has managed to pull together and attain agreements on monetary help and the donation of weapons to Kyiv, agreements to cease utilizing Russian power in addition to sanctions designed to hit President Vladimir Putin and his cronies.

However, because the disaster reaches its half-year anniversary, officers throughout Europe are anxious that the consensus might disintegrate because the continent enters a bleak winter of rising meals costs, restricted power to warmth houses and the actual risk of recession.

For the needs of this text, CNN spoke with a number of Western officers and diplomats who spoke on the situation of anonymity.

In a potential style of extra draconian measures to return, German capital Berlin turned off the lights illuminating monuments as a way to save electrical energy, whereas French retailers have been informed to maintain their doorways shut whereas the air-con is on, or else face a wonderful.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has captured the West’s creativeness and put warmth on international locations to help his battle effort, would possibly discover it tougher to get the eye of his fellow European leaders because the battle drags on.

“The challenge for Ukraine is the same as it was on day one: keeping the West on side as the costs of supporting Kyiv hit home — not just Putin’s gas and grain blackmail but also the cost of economic and humanitarian support,” says Keir Giles, a senior consulting fellow at assume tank Chatham House.

“That may well be why Zelensky said he wanted the war over before Christmas, because the real issues will be getting the West to stick to its promises in the long run.”

