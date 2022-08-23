Live updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith speaks throughout a information briefing on the eve of a gathering of alliance defence ministers in Brussels, Belgium, on February 15. (Johanna Geron/Reuters/File)

A high US diplomat has informed CNN that regardless of the difficulties anticipated within the coming months — from a worldwide cost-of-living disaster to power shortages throughout a brutal European winter — it’s their view that the Western alliance will stay united in its help for Ukraine.

Speaking to CNN from the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Julianne Smith, the US ambassador to NATO, stated she stays optimistic that the West will proceed to help Ukraine in the way in which it has for the reason that battle started.

“It speaks to the strength of the alliance. It could lead to some difficult and debates and discussions, but based on our experience, I know we will power through,” she stated, including that this is able to not “drive us to disunity.”

In her feedback, which had been made throughout the week that marks six months since Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed his forces to invade Ukraine on February 24, Smith additionally immediately rebutted Russian claims that the US and NATO are immediately concerned within the battle.

Regarding any future NATO involvement within the battle, Smith reiterated the assertion that “neither the United States nor NATO are a party to the conflict full stop,” underscoring that NATO’s solely involvement was “non-lethal.”

Smith acknowledged there are “corners of the globe where the Russian narrative appears to be getting through,” and setting the document straight “will be a continued challenge for the alliance to continue to state the reality.”

The US and NATO have offered weapons and intelligence to Ukraine; in early August, Russia accused Washington of direct involvement within the struggle.

Disinformation and rivalling narratives have been a characteristic of this battle from day one. Most not too long ago, Moscow is blaming Ukraine’s particular companies for the killing of Darya Dugina, a Russian political commentator and the daughter of outstanding ultranationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin.

Ukraine has denied any involvement in Dugina’s killing, describing the Russian claims as fiction. Prior to her demise, Dugina was the editor of a Russian disinformation web site.