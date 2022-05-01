Live updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

A satellite tv for pc picture exhibits an summary of the Azovstal metal plant, the final Ukrainian army holdout which can be serving as a civilian shelter in Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 29. (Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

Some civilians have been evacuated from the Azovstal metal works in Mariupol after a ceasefire was launched, in response to a commander within the Azov Regiment, one of many Ukrainian troopers trapped on the plant.

Capt. Svyatoslav Palamar, the deputy commander of the Azov Regiment, stated the ceasefire, which was supposed to start at 6 a.m. native time, ended up beginning at 11 a.m. native time.

“As of now, it’s the truth, both sides follow the ceasefire regime,” he stated.

The evacuation convoy was very delayed, he stated. “Since 6 a.m., we’ve been waiting for the evacuation convoy to arrive, which only arrived at 6:25 p.m.”

“We have brought 20 civilians to the agreed meeting point, whom we’ve managed to rescue from under the rubble. These are women and children. We hope these people will go the agreed destination, which is Zaporizhzhia, the territory controlled by Ukraine,” Palamar stated.

“As of now, the rescue operation is ongoing, conducted by the servicemen of Azov – we rescue the civilians from under the rubble,” he added.

“These are women, children and the elderly,” he stated in a video message on the regiment’s Telegram channel.

“We hope that this process will be further extended and we will successfully evacuate all civilians,” he stated.

“As for the wounded — those people who require urgent medical care — it is unclear to us why they are not being evacuated and their evacuation to the territory controlled by Ukraine is not being discussed,” he added.

“I emphasize that we ask to guarantee the evacuation not just for civilians but also for our wounded servicemen who require medical care.”

TASS, Russia’s state information company, stated earlier Saturday {that a} group of civilians left the metal plant. A correspondent on the scene informed TASS {that a} complete of 25 individuals got here out, together with six kids underneath the age of 14. CNN can’t independently confirm the TASS reporting.

There are considered lots of of individuals contained in the metal advanced, together with dozens injured throughout an intense Russian bombardment over the previous a number of weeks. The newest satellite images of the plant present that a lot of its buildings have been decreased to ruins.

The defenders of the Azovstal plant stated that assaults on Wednesday evening had hit the makeshift hospital contained in the advanced, drastically including to the variety of injured.

Here’s what part of the plant seemed like roughly six weeks in the past: