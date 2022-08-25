Live updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden will communicate Thursday with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky to replace him on US arms shipments and congratulate him on Ukrainian Independence Day, based on the White House.

John Kirby, the communications coordinator on the National Security Council, mentioned the US would proceed to “rally the free world” and “galvanize allies and partners” to help Ukraine because the Russian invasion hits the six-month mark.

He mentioned the cellphone name between Biden and Zelensky would reaffirm these commitments.

“The President’s looking forward to that,” Kirby mentioned, whereas saying there have been no journey plans to debate for Biden to go to Kyiv. He mentioned if a “trip makes sense,” it could come into account.

Biden on Wednesday introduced a nearly $3 billion security assistance package to Ukraine.

Warning of a possible subsequent step within the Russian invasion, Kirby mentioned the US has info exhibiting Russia is making ready to carry “sham referenda” in areas of Ukraine, doubtlessly inside days.

He mentioned an announcement might come earlier than the top of the week. The potential areas the place a referenda might happen embrace Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, together with Donetsk and Luhansk in jap Ukraine.

“The United States and the international community have been very clear that any attempts at controlling Ukraine sovereign territory will not be considered legitimate,” Kirby mentioned.

He mentioned the US expects Russia to govern the outcomes of the votes and falsely declare the Ukrainian folks wish to be part of Russia.

“It will be critical to call out and counter this disinformation in real time,” he mentioned.

He mentioned the US info reveals Russian officers are involved there could be low voter turnout within the upcoming votes.