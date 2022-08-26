Live updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

When Russian troops began shelling close by cities from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant the place she labored in southeastern Ukraine, Elena determined it was time to flee.

She had saved working on the Zaporizhzhia complicated for months after it was stormed by the Russians in March, amongst lots of of Ukrainian employees successfully saved hostage to allow the ability station ​— the biggest nuclear energy plant in Europe — ​to maintain working.

But ultimately, the fixed explosions and fears for her younger son’s life made her take the chance to go away.

“It’s scary,” Elena informed CNN. “Everything explodes there.”

CNN agreed to make use of solely Elena’s first identify out of respect for her security considerations.​

The Ukrainians have accused the Russian troops of utilizing the plant as a defend, and risking severe injury or a possible catastrophe on the plant. In response, the Kremlin has repeatedly claimed Ukrainian forces are shelling the plant.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned throughout an handle to the UN Security Council on Wednesday that Russia had “put the world on the brink of radiation catastrophe” by turning the plant right into a “war zone,” and referred to as for demilitarization of the plant.

“At night (the Russians) are firing somewhere behind the reservoir,” Elena mentioned. “There are many, many explosions at the same time, like big cars firing.”

Worker exodus: Fears in regards to the penalties of the actions of Russian troops across the plant have hastened an exodus of employees.

“For the last two weeks, there has been a crazy outflow of staff,” mentioned Daria, an worker who continues to be working on the nuclear plant. ​CNN agreed to not use her actual identify in mild of her security considerations. “We have people leaving en masse, dozens of them, in packs.”

Elena mentioned workers on the plant are frightened of the Russian troops primarily based there, as they stroll round with machine weapons and, at night time, typically “get drunk and shoot in the air.”

