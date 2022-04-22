Live updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, mentioned he “strongly urged” for fast humanitarian entry and protected passage from Mariupol and different besieged cities in a name with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Michel “firmly reiterated the EU’s position: support for Ukraine and her sovereignty, condemnation and sanctions for Russia’s aggression,” he mentioned Friday in a tweet on his verified account.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin mentioned that Putin had “a lengthy telephone conversation” with Michel.

“The development of the situation in Ukraine was discussed in detail. Charles Michel briefed Vladmir Putin on his contact with the Ukrainian leadership during his recent trip to Kyiv,” in line with a press release from the Kremlin.

Putin “outlined his principled assessments in connection with a special military operation to protect the republics of Donbass” and spoke about “measures taken on an ongoing basis to protect civilian population, the daily opening of humanitarian corridors and ceasefire declaration for the safe evacuation of civilians from the combat zone,” the Kremlin mentioned.

“It was noted that after the liberation of Mariupol, for humanitarian reasons, an order was given to cancel the storming of the industrial zone of the Azovstal plant. At the same time, all servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, militants of the nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries who lay down their arms are guaranteed life, dignified treatment in accordance with international law and the provision of qualified medical care. But the Kyiv regime does not allow them this opportunity,” the Kremlin mentioned.

“Attention was drawn to the irresponsible statements of EU representatives about the need to resolve the situation in Ukraine by military means, as well as ignoring the numerous war crimes committed by the Ukrainian security forces,” the Kremlin mentioned. “It was noted that Brussels could influence the Kiev authorities in order to force them to stop the massive shelling of Donbas settlements and other gross violations of international humanitarian law.”

Some context: World leaders have accused Russia of finishing up conflict crimes for weeks. There have been mass graves and murdered civilians present in Bucha and outside of Mariupol. The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor referred to as Ukraine a “crime scene,” following the ICC formally opening an investigation into the scenario in Ukraine on March 2. And simply right this moment, London’s Metropolitan Police mentioned it has acquired round 50 referrals of alleged war crimes in Ukraine, because it collates proof to help the ICC with its ongoing investigation.

Responding to a name by Michel for direct contact between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Putin “reaffirmed the well-known position on this matter, noting that such a possibility depends, in particular, on concrete results in the ongoing negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives, during which the Ukrainian side is showing inconsistency and is not ready to seek mutually acceptable solutions.”

The Kremlin additionally reiterated unfounded claims that the management of “most” EU international locations “indulge” in Russophobia, “which manifests itself, for example, in the cultural, humanitarian and sports fields.”