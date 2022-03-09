Live Updates: South Korean Polls Close in Presidential Election

SEOUL — As some South Korean voters trickled out of polling stations on an unseasonably heat Election Day, others lingered within the voting cubicles, poll in hand.

“Past elections used to be clearly swayed toward one person, but now it’s different,” mentioned one voter, Kim Do-hyung, 29, who mentioned he’s making ready to use for jobs within the info expertise sector. “There are many people around me who are having a hard time deciding.”

In interviews, many citizens expressed uncertainty over their choose as a result of the scandals and adverse campaigning that had plagued a lot of the presidential race made neither of the 2 front-runners, Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Suk-yeol, seem fascinating. South Korean media have referred to the race as a “mud fight” and an election of “unlikables.”

But voter turnout by late afternoon on Wednesday was greater than it was across the identical time within the final two presidential elections, possible pushed partly by the expectation that this could be a detailed race.

Public opinion polls final week confirmed a razor-thin margin between the 2 main candidates. By comparability, President Moon Jae-in received practically 5.6 million extra votes than the runner-up in 2017 — the most important margin of victory because the nation started holding democratic elections within the late Nineteen Eighties.

“This election feels more complicated than five years ago,” mentioned Ji Hee-yeon, 65, who mentioned she had made a last-minute resolution within the polling sales space. “My mind always kept changing. I didn’t know who would be a good choice.”

Ahn Da-young, 29, mentioned she didn’t arrive at a choice till the day earlier than she voted early on Saturday, when she selected Sim Sang-jung, a third-party candidate and one among few girls hopefuls.

“I don’t think she will be elected, but I didn’t simply want to pick someone that I disliked less,” Ms. Ahn mentioned. “She was the candidate that I most wanted to choose in terms of their political views.”

The disenchantment of some voters may stem from anxiousness concerning the state of the nation, which is presently coping with an Omicron surge. On Wednesday, new day by day instances surpassed 342,000, and 1.2 million individuals had been being handled for Covid-19, practically 1 / 4 of the whole instances recorded by the nation because the pandemic’s begin.

Voters additionally expressed disappointment with the present authorities, citing hardships such because the nation’s runaway housing prices. While Mr. Moon loved a traditionally excessive approval score earlier in his time period, it dropped to 45 p.c final week, in response to Gallup Korea. Many voters mentioned this election could be a judgment of his administration.

“The current administration scores zero in my book,” mentioned Lee Jae-don, 81, a retiree. “It hasn’t done a single thing right.”

Even Park Seo-youl, 37, who voted for Mr. Lee, the candidate of Mr. Moon’s celebration, mentioned she selected him as a result of she hoped he would enact probably the most reform.

“I think he is the candidate who will change something,” mentioned Ms. Park, a translator in Seoul. “Reform is overdue.”

The election additionally coincided with a deepening bitterness over South Korea’s nicely documented revenue hole and gender inequality.

“What upsets me more than anything else is that this seems to be an era where men and women are more divided, the rich and the poor are farther apart and people distrust one another more,” mentioned Stella Lee, 36, who works at an structure agency in Seoul.

“The seeds of distrust are everywhere,” she added. “I don’t think they’ll go away anytime soon.”