Live updates: Tensions at the Ukraine-Russia border

UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace (L) and Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu shake fingers throughout talks on the Russian Defence Ministry headquarters in Moscow, Russia, on February 11. (Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry/TASS/Getty Images)

United Kingdom Defense Secretary Ben Wallace stated Friday that he heard “clearly” from the Russian authorities that that they had no intention of invading Ukraine.

Speaking at a information convention in Moscow after talks with Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu amid Russia-West tensions over Ukraine, Wallace stated: “I heard clearly from the Russian government that they had no intention of invading Ukraine.”

Wallace additionally stated that “the disposition of the Russian forces that we see over 100,000 in both Belarus and Ukraine, obviously gives that size of force the ability to do a whole range of actions including an invasion of neighboring country at any time.”

Wallace stated that he had “constructive and frank discussions” with Shoigu, and that they each agreed on the significance of the implementation of the Minsk settlement as “a clear way forward.”

“I was clear about the tragic consequences that any invasion of Ukraine could have for all people, both Ukrainian, Russia, and the security of Europe,” he added.

“We urged dialogue as a way through to address any concerns that Russia the Russian government may have,” Wallace stated.

Wallace stated he would put the extent of UK-Russia relations “above zero” following his assembly with Shoigu Friday, after Russian state information company RIA-Novosti earlier reported that Shoigu had informed Wallace that the extent is “close to zero.”

“Of course Britain has some ongoing issues with the Russian government, not least, the poisoning and deployment of nerve agent, by agents of the Russian state in Salisbury, and the requests we have, obviously, out for the people suspected of committing that crime. And that is ongoing and needs to be resolved,” Wallace stated.

However, “this is the first meeting of a UK defense minister with Minister Shoigu since 2013,” he stated. “So that is nine years, and I think the beginning of this process, which is to understand each other’s concerns, also to be able to have a line of communication is a lot better than 0%.”

Wallace went on to say that he appears to be like ahead to having an ongoing relationship together with his Russian counterpart.