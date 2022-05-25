Live updates: Texas elementary school shooting

Erica Lafferty CNN

The capturing at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is all too acquainted to some residents of Newtown, Connecticut, the place 20 kids and 6 adults have been shot and killed on the Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

One of them was Erica Lafferty’s mom.

“It is just all too familiar and completely devastating. As soon as I heard the news, my mind immediately went back” to the day of the Sandy Hook capturing, she instructed CNN. “These families in that community are walking into hell and there is definitely a network of people out there who have lived it, who are stepping up to support them … But it’s not going to just go away. Not for the families, not for the community. It’s life-changing. It’s devastating. It’s traumatizing, and every single time it happens, it brings it back like it was yesterday.”

The superintendent of the Newtown, Connecticut, faculty district supplied prayers to the scholars, households and workers of the Uvalde faculty neighborhood Tuesday, saying she’s going to attain out to the college to supply help through the troublesome time.

In a message to workers and households, Superintendent Dr. Lorrie Rodrigue referenced the capturing at Robb Elementary School, noting the “horrific impact on their community.” She additionally mentioned, out of an abundance of warning, there will likely be an enhanced police presence all Newtown colleges.

“In Newtown, this news resonates with our students, staff, and families in ways many communities might not understand — and hopefully never will,” Rodrigue wrote within the letter. “I plan to alert our counseling teams at each of our schools, and particularly at Newtown High School, to be ready to respond to students who are upset, show signs of struggling with this event, or simply need to talk. In addition, we are working collaboratively with the Newtown Police, and in an abundance of caution there will be an enhanced police presence at all of our schools.”

Lafferty additionally instructed CNN in regards to the loss she nonetheless experiences.

“I honestly can’t put it into words. There are days where all I hear or smell or see is my mom all around me. There are days I wake up and I can’t remember the sound of her voice or what her laugh sounded like. And I’m not quite sure which side of that is more painful,” she mentioned.

As President Biden is predicted to handle the nation shortly, Lafferty expects him to vow motion however factors to the “harsh reality that one person cannot change anything.”