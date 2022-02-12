Live updates: Ukraine-Russia border tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks throughout a gathering in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on February 11. (Ukrinform/Shutterstock)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that the “best friend” for Ukraine’s enemies is instilling panic within the nation.

Speaking briefly after watching army workout routines close to Kherson, in southern Ukraine, Zelensky stated he needed to “analyze all the information” concerning threats on the nation’s borders.

“And the truth is that we have different information. And now the best friend for enemies is panic in our country. And all this information helps only to create panic, doesn’t help us,” Zelensky stated.

Zelensky has repeatedly known as over latest weeks for Ukrainians to stay calm within the face of rising tensions with Russia.

The president was additionally requested about doable riots being staged in Ukraine.

“We understand that surprises can happen at any time,” he stated. “We must rely on our own strength. We understand that such things can happen without warning. Therefore, the most important thing is that we are ready for everything … ready for any steps from any side, from any borders. I think that our experts, our teams, ministries, our military are at a very serious level.”

Asked about the potential for a Russian invasion, the president stated, “As a state, we must rely on ourselves first of all. We must rely on our military first of all. We must rely on our citizens. And we must be ready any day.”

But Zelensky solid some doubt on recommendations that Russia may take army motion as quickly as subsequent week, noting that intelligence on an invasion was not “100%.”

“I believe that today there is too much information in the information space about deep full-scale war from Russia Federation’s side. They even say the appropriate dates,” he stated. “We understand all the risks, we understand that there are these risks. If you have any additional information about the 100% invasion, starting on the 16th, the Russian invasion in Ukraine, please give us this information.”