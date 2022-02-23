Live updates: Ukraine-Russia crisis

After months of navy buildup and brinkmanship, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday described Russia’s actions in Ukraine as “the beginning of a Russian invasion.”

Here’s what you must know:

What did Russia do? On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Donetsk and Luhansk — two separatist-held pro-Moscow areas of jap Ukraine — in what the Kremlin referred to as a “peacekeeping” mission. The transfer got here simply hours after he signed decrees recognizing the independence of the areas.

Multiple US and Western officers cautioned this might function the opening salvo of a bigger navy operation focusing on Ukraine. More than 150,000 Russian troops now encircle Ukraine on three sides, in accordance with estimates from US and Ukrainian intelligence officers.

How is Ukraine responding? On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated he’s nonetheless pursuing diplomacy as a approach out of the disaster. Reservists could be referred to as up for navy coaching, he stated, however there can be no basic mobilization of armed forces.

“We desire peace and calm, but if we are quiet today then tomorrow we will disappear,” Zelensky stated.

How has the world reacted? Russia’s actions have been strongly condemned by many countries, with Western leaders imposing new sanctions on Tuesday and slicing off a key pipeline with Russia.

Biden introduced the United States will sanction Russia’s monetary establishments and oligarchs. The European Union additionally sanctioned 351 Russian lawmakers who voted to acknowledge the breakaway areas, and the United Kingdom introduced sanctions in opposition to 5 Russian banks and three Russian oligarchs.

Also on Tuesday, Germany stated it halted certifying an $11 billion 750-mile pipeline that connects Russia on to Germany. The Nord Stream 2 undertaking was accomplished in September however has not but acquired the ultimate inexperienced mild from German regulators. Without that, pure gasoline can’t circulation by means of the Baltic Sea pipeline from Russia to Germany.

On Wednesday, Japan and Australia joined the checklist of nations to impose sanctions on Russia, Donetsk and Luhansk.

