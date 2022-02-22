Live updates: Ukraine-Russia crisis

Yet once more, the world is hanging on what Russian President Vladimir Putin does subsequent.

But the omens, after his grievance-filled televised vent towards Ukraine, the West and the indignities of historical past on Monday, are very, very darkish.

Putin considerably escalated his showdown with the US and its allies, signing decrees recognizing two areas of jap Ukraine seized by Russian-backed rebels. At the stroke of a pen, Putin sliced off two extra items of an impartial, sovereign nation so as to add to his seizure of Crimea in 2014.

Moscow stated it could ship what it referred to as “peacekeepers” to the areas. Its euphemism however, US officers concern that the power could possibly be the vanguard of the complete invasion mobilization they’ve predicted for days.

As dangerous as this newest spherical of gangster geopolitics is, what unfolds within the coming hours and days will set the world’s course within the years forward.

What might come subsequent: If Putin had been to cease right here, it’s doable that the Ukraine disaster could possibly be contained, and even give the Russian President a gap to deescalate the scenario and desist from a full invasion of the whole nation after pocketing new territory in his quest to forestall Ukraine from transferring towards the West.

Such a step again — maybe designed to divide the US from much less hawkish allies — may keep away from a wider international disaster. In the US, this interim situation may also spare Americans a dangerous new spike in gasoline prices and inflation and permit President Joe Biden to flee one other blow to his credibility in a troublesome midterm election yr.

Unfortunately, nonetheless, the proof of Putin’s personal livid rhetoric on Monday, the presence of as much as 190,000 Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders and most assessments of US leaders and intelligence officers recommend hopes for a restricted battle are wishful pondering.

In his speech from the Kremlin, Putin made clear that he sees Ukraine as indistinguishable from Russia and never an impartial entity — hardly an argument that implies restraint. In truth, his screed got here throughout as a justification for a far bigger enterprise than a restricted incursion into the east of the nation.

Read the complete evaluation: