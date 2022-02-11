Live updates: Washington’s NFL team is now the Commanders

The Washington Football Team’s President Jason Wright – the primary Black president of a National Football League team- photographed on the workforce’s Virginia facility on September 2, 2020 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Washington Football Team president Jason Wright will assist the franchise announce its new name, a revelation that comes 18 months after the workforce stopped referring to itself because the Redskins.

And the truth that Wright, the first-ever Black workforce president in NFL historical past, will likely be on the helm of this sea change is important because the squad strikes ahead from a moniker steeped in racial insensitivity.

In July 2020, Washington ceased utilizing the title Redskins, because it had been lengthy denounced by the Native American neighborhood as an ethnic slur.

“If I could custom design a leader for this important time in our history, it would be Jason,” stated Washington workforce proprietor Daniel Synder in August 2020. “His experience as a former player, coupled with his business acumen, gives him a perspective that is unrivaled in the league.”

Wright’s expertise and management will likely be referred to as upon because the franchise seems to start a brand new legacy, one with a brand new title and new emblem.

“We are confident that this identity is one that our team and our fans across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and beyond can rally behind for another 90 years and more as we continue to cheer on the Burgundy & Gold in this next chapter,” stated Wright in January.

For the previous two seasons, the franchise was recognized merely because the Washington Football Team whereas a extra everlasting nickname was being determined upon.