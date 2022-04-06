Live: US and EU to ramp up Russia sanctions as atrocities bring outcry

Russia’s struggle in Ukraine is taking up a brand new dimension with rising proof of human rights atrocities by Vladimir Putin’s troops, accused of killing civilians in chilly blood as they retreated from the Kyiv area.

Moves are afoot to analyze struggle crimes however there are fears that comparable massacres may happen, given Russia’s failure to realize management of the nation and even any key cities following its invasion on February 24.

Moscow is now concentrating its offensive on jap and southern Ukraine. Thousands have been killed thus far and Russian bombardments have brought on widespread devastation. Millions have fled their properties, creating Europe’s worst refugee disaster since World War II.

The struggle has deepened the rupture between Russia and the West, which is planning extra financial sanctions towards Moscow.

Watch our TV protection within the video participant above and comply with the newest updates in our stay weblog under:

For a abstract of Tuesday’s developments, please click here.