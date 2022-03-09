Live: US rejects Poland’s offer to supply fighter planes to Kyiv

An air alert was declared Wednesday morning in and round Kyiv, with residents urged to get to bomb shelters as shortly as attainable.

“Kyiv region – air alert. Threat of a missile attack. Everyone immediately to shelters,” regional administration head Oleksiy Kuleba stated on Telegram.

Russian plane on Tuesday evening bombed residential areas round Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest metropolis, and Zhytomyr, to the west of Kyiv, and its navy additionally stepped up its shelling of Kyiv’s suburbs, the Ukrainian emergency companies stated.

In Malyn, a city of 25,000 close to Zhytomyr, the bombing killed no less than 5 folks, together with two kids, and destroyed a textile manufacturing unit and 7 properties, the company stated. Two folks died, together with a 7-year-old, within the bombing in Chuhuiv, close to Kharkiv.

Ukrainian officers additionally reported dire circumstances within the Kyiv suburbs of Bucha, Hostomel, Irpen, Vyshhorod and Borodianka, together with our bodies of the lifeless that could not be buried.

A humanitarian official stated one other 200 sufferers had been caught at Borodianka with out meals and medicines.

The mayor of Lviv stated town in far western Ukraine was struggling to feed and home the greater than 200,000 individuals who have fled there. The displaced are being housed within the metropolis’s sport halls, colleges and different buildings.

(AP)