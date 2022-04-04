Live: Western leaders urge war crimes inquiry over Russian ‘brutality’

Evidence is mounting of atrocities dedicated by Russian troops in opposition to civilians as Vladimir Putin’s forces retreated from the Kyiv area, bringing a world outcry.

Moscow is concentrating its warfare effort on the east and south of the nation.

Thousands have died since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Russian bombardments have left widespread devastation, forcing hundreds of thousands to flee their properties, creating Europe’s worst refugee disaster since World War II.

The invasion has brought on political and financial shockwaves all over the world, deepening the rupture between Moscow and the West.

06:41 Monday’s key factors: World leaders have condemned mounting proof of Russian atrocities against civilians amid the withdrawal from the outskirts of Kyiv. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated the photographs present “a brutality against civilians we haven’t seen in Europe for decades”.

amid the withdrawal from the outskirts of Kyiv. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated the photographs present “a brutality against civilians we haven’t seen in Europe for decades”. Ukraine’s prosecutor-general says the our bodies of 410 civilians have been faraway from Kyiv-area cities that had been lately retaken from Russian troops.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appeared in a video on the Grammy Awards asking for help in telling the story of Ukraine’s invasion by Russia.

In one other video the Ukrainian president additionally slammed former German and French leaders Angela Merkel and Nicolas Sarkozy for his or her “policy of concessions to Russia”.

The Ukrainian army says that its forces have retaken some cities within the Chernihiv area and that humanitarian support is being delivered.

The governor of the Kharkiv area says Russian troops fired on a convoy of buses that was making an attempt to evacuate sufferers from a hospital closely broken in shelling.

Germany’s defence minister says European officers ought to speak about halting gasoline provides from Russia in gentle of the alleged assaults on civilians. Lithuania says it’s the first EU nation to cut itself off entirely from gas imports from Russia .

. Hungary’s newly re-elected chief Viktor Orban, who has refused arms shipments to Ukraine throughout Hungarian territory, used his victory speech to assault Brussels, not Moscow. 07:00 Good morning, that is Alasdair Sandford bringing you Monday’s newest updates from the warfare in Ukraine.

