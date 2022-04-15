Live: Zelenskyy praises Ukrainians for fighting back Russian invasion

Zelenskyy praises Ukrainians for resolve in combating again Russian invasion

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Ukrainians on Thursday they need to be happy with having survived 50 days beneath Russian assault when the Russians “gave us a maximum of five”.

In his late-night video tackle, Zelenskyy referred to as it “an achievement of millions of Ukrainians, of everyone who on 24 February made the most important decision of their life – to fight.”

Zelenskyy gave an in depth and nearly poetic itemizing of the numerous methods by which Ukrainians have helped to fend off the Russian troops, together with “those who showed that Russian warships can sail away, even if it’s to the bottom” of the ocean.

It was his solely reference to the Russian missile cruiser Moskva, which sank after being hit by Neptune missiles, based on Kyiv’s claims.

Zelenskyy stated he remembered the primary day of the invasion when many world leaders, uncertain whether or not Ukraine might survive, suggested him to depart the nation.

“But they didn’t know how brave Ukrainians are, how much we value freedom and the possibility to live the way we want,” Zelenskyy stated.