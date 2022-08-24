Live: Zelenskyy says Ukraine ‘reborn’ as country marks independence

Zelenskyy says Ukraine was ‘reborn’ when Russia invaded

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed Ukrainians on Wednesday in an emotional speech to mark 31 years of independence that Ukraine was reborn when Russia invaded on February 24 and would recapture annexed Crimea and occupied areas within the east.

In the recorded speech aired on the six-month anniversary of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion, Zelenskyy mentioned that Ukraine not noticed the struggle ending when there was peace, however when Kyiv was truly victorious.

“A new nation appeared in the world on February 24 at four in the morning. It was not born, but reborn. A nation that did not cry, scream or take fright. One that did not flee. Did not give up. And did not forget,” he mentioned.

The 44-year-old wartime chief delivered the speech in his trademark fight fatigues in entrance of Kyiv’s central monument to independence from the Russia-controlled Soviet Union.

Zelenskyy vowed that his nation would combat “to the end” with out “any concessions or compromises” with “Russian terrorists”.

“We will fight for (our land) until the end,” he mentioned. “We have been holding on for six months. It is hard but we have clenched our fists and we are fighting for our destiny.

“For us Ukraine is the entire of Ukraine. All 25 areas, with none concessions or compromises,” he continued.

“What for us is the tip of the struggle? We used to say: peace. Now we are saying: victory,” he said.

The streets of central Kyiv were unusually empty on Wednesday morning following days of dire warnings of the possibility that Russia could launch fresh missile attacks on major cities.

(with Reuters/ AFP)