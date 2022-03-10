Live: Zelenskyy slams Russia ‘war crime’ over Mariupol hospital strike

The US authorities publicly warned that Russia may launch a chemical or organic assault in Ukraine, after Russia, with out proof, accused Ukraine of growing non-conventional weapons.

In a series of tweets, White House press secretary Jen Psaki referred to as Russia’s declare “preposterous” and mentioned it could possibly be a part of an try by Russia to put the groundwork for utilizing such weapons of mass destruction in opposition to Ukraine itself.

“This is all an obvious ploy by Russia to try to try to justify its further premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine,” mentioned Psaki.

“Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them.”

The Russian embassy in London has tweeted accusations, with out giving proof, that Ukrainian laboratories funded by the US have been growing biological weapons and that Ukrainian nationalists have been planning a chemical attack.

Russia has used chemical weapons earlier than in finishing up assassination makes an attempt in opposition to Putin enemies like Alexey Navalny and former spy Sergei Skripal. It additionally helps the Assad authorities in Syria which has used chemical weapons in opposition to its folks in a decade-long civil struggle.

(with AP)