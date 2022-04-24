Live: Zelenskyy to meet with top US officials in Kyiv

Russian military continues assault on Mariupol plant

Russian forces have continued to pummel the besieged Azovstal plant, hitting it with airstrikes, together with by long-range plane, Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesman for the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff, stated Sunday.

Russia has been attempting to take Mariupol for almost two months, a metropolis whose seize would deprive Ukraine of an important port, liberate Russian troops to battle elsewhere.

It would additionally set up a land hall between the Russia-backed separatists-controlled components of the Donbas and the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow seized in 2014.

Some 2,000 troops have been combating tenaciously to carry on to the final remaining Ukrainian outpost within the metropolis, the Azovstal metal plant, which additionally has civilians taking refuge in its labyrinthine tunnel system.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had given an order to not ship troops in however as an alternative to blockade the plant final week, however the assault resumed Saturday after the Ukrainian troopers refused to give up.