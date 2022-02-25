Sports
Liverpool announce loss for Covid-hit 2020/21 financial year | Football News – Times of India
LONDON: Liverpool on Friday reported a second successive Covid-impacted monetary loss however the Premier League club stated they remained dedicated to investing on and off the pitch.
Figures for the interval ending May 2021, which included a primary league title triumph in 30 years, present the membership made a pre-tax lack of £4.8 million ($6.4 million) — down from a £46 million loss the earlier yr.
Overall income fell by £3 million to £487 million, with an enormous drop of practically 95 % in matchday earnings — most matches occurred in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Managing director Andy Hughes stated the hit to the membership’s funds wouldn’t stop additional outlay on gamers and infrastructure nevertheless it was “imperative” they continued to stay inside their means.
“We’ll continue to reinvest on and off the pitch to further strengthen our position and compete at the highest levels right across the club,” he stated.
RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate joined final July and the membership signed Porto winger Luis Diaz for an preliminary charge of round £37 million within the January switch window.
The membership ‘s media income rose by £64.5 million because of the extended 2019/20 season, which fell outdoors of the earlier reporting interval.
“These latest results demonstrate the significant financial impact of the global Covid pandemic, which affected all areas of the business,” stated Hughes.
“It’s been an unprecedented time on and off the pitch,” he added. “Our men’s team winning our 19th league title (in June 2020) was a truly fantastic achievement, but not having supporters in the stadium to share the moment was not how we wanted it to be.”
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who’re simply three factors behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, tackle Chelsea within the League Cup last on Sunday.
