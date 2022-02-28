Liverpool beat Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win League Cup | Football News – Times of India

Things you like to see.Carabao Cup 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐍𝐄𝐑𝐒 🏆 https://t.co/MxOljwU1Xp — Liverpool FC (@LFC) 1645991738000

LONDON: Liverpool gained the League Cup remaining in dramatic vogue as Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga missed the decisive penalty to provide the Reds an 11-10 shoot-out victory after a pulsating 0-0 draw at Wembley on Sunday.Jurgen Klopp’s facet clinched their first home knockout prize for the reason that 2012 League Cup when Kepa blazed his spot-kick excessive over the bar.It was the one miss within the nerve-jangling shoot-out, which noticed Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher rating his penalty simply earlier than Kepa failed.Ironically, Kepa was despatched on on the finish of extra-time to interchange Edouard Mendy given his repute as a penalty saving specialist, however the Spaniard was unable to repel any of Liverpool’s kicks.While there have been no objectives in 120 minutes, this was an interesting remaining which produced numerous possibilities for each side to win it earlier than the merciless denouement.Liverpool noticed Joel Matip’s second-half purpose controversially disallowed for a marginal offside in opposition to Virgil van Dijk, whereas Chelsea had three objectives dominated out for offside later within the match.

The Reds have lifted the League Cup a document 9 occasions, transferring forward of Manchester City, whereas Klopp is the primary German supervisor to win the match after lastly tasting Wembley success following two earlier defeats as a boss there.

Liverpool stay in competition for an unprecedented quadruple after closing the hole on Premier League leaders Manchester City to 6 factors with a recreation in hand.

They are heading in the right direction for the Champions League quarter-finals after a final 16 first-leg win at Inter Milan and host Norwich within the FA Cup fifth spherical on Wednesday.

Jürgen Klopp. What a person. ❤ https://t.co/zS8W9Xiq9V — Liverpool FC (@LFC) 1645991952000

While the match was a memorable event, there was a sombre starting as Liverpool and Chelsea gamers united in a present of assist for war-torn Ukraine.

Amid the Russian invasion of its neighbour, Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson carried flowers within the nation’s yellow and blue colors onto the pitch.

Both groups stood for a minute’s applause, whereas a message on the stadium scoreboard in yellow and blue learn “Football Stands Together”.

🏆 Congratulations, @LFC! 👏#EFL | #CarabaoCupLast https://t.co/WEMBJvdxGy — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) 1645990085000

For Chelsea, this was a painful finish to a troublesome week, which noticed Chelsea’s Russian proprietor Roman Abramovich on Saturday announce that he’s “giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable foundation the stewardship and care” of the membership.

Abramovich, who will stay the membership’s proprietor, made the transfer after calls within the UK Parliament for Russian oligarchs to be stripped of their property.

Now Chelsea should deal with retaining the Champions League, whereas aiming for a top-four end and a possible return to Wembley within the FA Cup.

𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄𝐒 😍😍😍🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/79Vr3FIvV7 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) 1645990190000

They paid for a sequence of missed possibilities, with Christian Pulisic wastefully guiding his close-range effort straight at Kelleher within the opening minutes.

Mendy sprawled to his proper to repel Naby Keita’s 20-yard drive, then scrambled throughout to push Sadio Mane’s close-range follow-up over the bar with one hand when it appeared sure he would rating.

Chelsea ought to have been forward earlier than the interval when Pulisic discovered Havertz and he clipped a cross in direction of Mason Mount, who someway volleyed huge from eight yards with the purpose at his mercy.

Incredibly, Mount managed an excellent worse miss early within the second half, scuffing his shot in opposition to the put up after Pulisic’s deft chip left his team-mate fully unmarked inside the world.

Chelsea escaped within the 67th minute when Matip nodded Mane’s header into the roof of the web from shut vary.

Liverpool’s celebrations had been properly over by the point Attwell consulted the pitchside monitor and disallowed the purpose for offside in opposition to Van Dijk.

The depth was unrelenting from each groups and Havertz noticed his header disallowed for a a lot clearer offside than the one which denied Klopp’s facet.

Romelu Lukaku, launched after being left on the bench for a second successive recreation, thought he had put Chelsea forward in extra-time, however a debatable offside choice disallowed his scientific end.

Havertz was additionally denied a purpose by one other offside flag, setting the stage the Liverpool to win it within the shoot-out.