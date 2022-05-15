Liverpool beat Chelsea 6-5 on penalties to win the FA Cup | Football News – Times of India

🔴 @LFC are your 2021/22 #EmiratesFACup 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗡𝗘𝗥𝗦 🏆 https://t.co/zYSug4q6g9 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) 1652554973000

LONDON: Liverpool gained an absorbing English FA Cup last on Saturday as they prevailed 6-5 in a penalty shootout after the Wembley showpiece by some means ended 0-0 after further time.Substitute Kostas Tsimikas slotted the successful penalty after Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta ‘s had hit the publish and Alisson had saved Mason Mount’s effort.Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy had saved his aspect alive when he saved Sadio Mane’s penalty but it surely proved to no avail as Liverpool gained the trophy for the primary time since 2006.It was a carbon copy of the League Cup last in February, which Liverpool gained 11-10 on penalties after that sport additionally completed goalless.

Saturday’s win means Liverpool stay on the right track for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies.

They are three factors behind Manchester City within the Premier League race with two video games to go and meet Real Madrid within the Champions League last on May 28.

“I’m really proud of my boys,” Liverpool supervisor Juergen Klopp instructed the BBC. “Chelsea were outstanding but in the end there can only be one winner and today it was us.”

For Chelsea it meant an unwelcome report of turning into the primary aspect to lose three FA Cup finals in a row, after shedding to Arsenal in 2020 and Leicester City final yr.

In a match of fluctuating fortunes and luggage of missed possibilities, Liverpool had the most effective of a pulsating first half with Luis Diaz shut a number of instances, earlier than Chelsea got here again within the second, with Marcos Alonso rattling the crossbar.

Klopp’s Liverpool loved the better possession and completed the 90 minutes on prime, Diaz and Andrew Robertson each hitting the publish within the last 10 minutes and the indefatigable Diaz whistling a shot simply extensive within the ninetieth.

Tired legs on a heat day contributed to a scrappy further time interval, although either side earned corners that had been comfortably defended.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was handed the Cup by Prince William to roars from the Liverpool followers whereas the Chelsea finish was largely empty.